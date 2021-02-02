Great Greenbrier River Race moves virtual

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — An annual event held for more than 30 years in Pocahontas County is going virtual this year.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, the Great Greenbrier River Race is moving to a virtual platform. Assistant Race Director, Kellyn Cassell, said the race brings a couple hundred people to the county. With the ongoing pandemic, administrators decided they could not take a risk of that many people gathering, but they did not want to cancel the race altogether.

“Even if they don’t see each other the rest of the year, they’ll come in for the race,” Cassell said. “We don’t want to lose the spirit of that. We don’t want to lose that tradition.”

Starting on April 17, 2021, participants will have about a month to run three miles, paddle four miles, and pedal for 10 miles. Cassell said participants can use the course in Pocahontas County during the weekends, but they are more than welcome to use their own course as well.

Cassell added people can break up the segments of the race to make it easier on yourself. Using the honor system, you will log your times into the registration system on TriStateRacer.com.

View their full statement on the changes below: