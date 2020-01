BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A local school decided to temporarily shut down after several people on their campus are reportedly sick.

Greater Beckley Christian School announced on Facebook that they will close school for the remainder of this week beginning Thursday, January 20, 2020 due to “widespread sickness with students, staff, and support staff.”

There will also be no practices in the gym until after school hours on Friday, January 31, 2020.