Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce gears up for inaugural Greenbrier Valley Restaurant Week

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After nearly a year of reduced revenue, curbside delivery, and limited staff, one organization in Lewisburg is doing its part to bring business back to the restaurant industry.

The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is hosting its inaugural Greenbrier Valley Restaurant Week. Ashley Vickers is the Executive Director for the organization. She said participating restaurants are spread throughout the county, including Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs, and Rainelle.

“This was just a way for the Chamber to really support our restaurants,” Vickers said. “This time last year, things were shutting down and they had to figure out a way to reinvent themselves to either shut down or keep on going. And also, these restaurants have been instrumental in feeding volunteers and health care workers. This was just a way to highlight them.”

There are 14 restaurants participating in Restaurant Week this year. The event will start on April 19, 2021 and run through the 24th.