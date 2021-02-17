Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force to start broadband focused subcommittee

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Efforts to bring in more broadband access is already underway in one local county.

Members of the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force are starting a subcommittee based around the need for broadband. State Senator Stephen Baldwin told 59News since the beginning of the pandemic, they saw a direct need for broadband in education, healthcare, and businesses.

“If you want to be able to do school, if you want to be able to work from home, if you want to be able to do a telehealth visit with your doctor, it affects all people of all ages and it’s just a necessary prerequisite for life in the modern world,” Baldwin said. “Unfortunately, too many of our hills and hollers don’t have broadband.”

Baldwin said the subcommittee is mostly made of task force members, but he encourages any community members passionate about bringing broadband to Greenbrier County to participate.