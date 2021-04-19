Green Machine making science fun for Mercer County students

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) — Teaching students about science, that is the goal behind the Green Machine. The machine is housed at the Mercer County Technical Education Center.

Think back to the Magic School Bus, the Green Machine houses plants, an aquarium, watering stations and even a Guinea Pig named Peanut.

Jozette Cooper is Technology Integration Specialist. She said the Green Machine teaches students science and technology, and allows for hands on learning.

“We’ve got everything from a butterfly habitat, to some plants to aquaponics unit to a hydroponics unit,” said Cooper.



Cooper said students love when the Green Machine visits their school because it breaks up the every day classroom learning. She said the next destination for the Green Machine is in Brushfork.