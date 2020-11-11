Greenbrier County Adopt-A-Cop program close to their goal

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Two women in Greenbrier County started a new program meant to benefit law enforcement. Greenbrier County Adopt-A-Cop supports officers during the holidays by providing them with hand crafted gifts.

Brittany Ennis is one of the organizers. She said the program supports 85 officers and five K-9s across the county.

“Because of everything going on in the world today, I feel like our officers need to know they’re still loved and supported in our area,” Ennis said.

Greenbrier County Adopt-A-Cop supports every branch of law enforcement. Ennis said they are $1,600 short of their goal.

To donate or adopt an officer, visit the Greenbrier County Adopt A Cop Facebook page.