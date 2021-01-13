Greenbrier County BOE announces re-entry plan adjustments

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Board of Education met in an emergency session on Wednesday, Jan. 13, to approve Greenbrier County Schools’ plan in compliance with WVDE requirements.

“The health and safety of our students and staff are our number one priority, and we have done our best to adjust our plan to address those concerns within the parameters set forth by the Department of Education. Our board continues to be grateful for the dedication to students demonstrated by Greenbrier County school families and our employees during these turbulent times,” states Greenbrier County School Board President Jeanie Wyatt.

Beginning Jan. 19, Greenbrier County Schools will operate based on the WVDHHR’s Alert Map. The board will make the decision for the week based on the status of the DHHR map every Saturday at 10 a.m. If Greenbrier County moves to red, high school students will utilize Plan C the following instruction day.

Here is a breakdown of the three-plan system being implemented across Greenbrier County:

PLAN A will be implemented the following Monday if the WVDHHR Alert Map indicates Greenbrier County is green, yellow, or gold on Saturday at 10 a.m.

ELEMENTARY STUDENTS attend five-days/week (PreK = 4 days/week) with a 90-minute early release each day to allow for disinfecting and remote learning duties. Safety protocols remain in place.

MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS attend at 50% capacity (2 days in-person/ 3 days remote), reporting for in-person instruction on the days previously designated for their assigned group. Students learn remotely on the days their group is not in school. The 90-minute early release and safety protocols remain in place.

Remote and virtual students learn from home following the assigned curriculum.

PLAN B – ALL SCHOOLS at 50% CAPACITY will be implemented the following Monday if the WVDHHR Alert Map indicates Greenbrier County is orange on Saturday at 10 a.m. Students attend on a Group A & B schedule as assigned by each school. Wednesdays, except for January 21, will be a remote learning day for all students. Remote and virtual students learn from home following the curriculum assigned.

PLAN C will be activated the day after turning RED on the WVDHHR Alert Map.

ELEMENTARY & MIDDLE at 50% capacity with a 90-minute early release each day. Elementary and middle students attend on a Group A & B schedule as assigned by each school. Wednesdays, except for January 21, will be a remote learning day for all students.

HIGH SCHOOL students transition to fully remote learning the day after turning RED on the map.

Remote and virtual students learn from home following the curriculum assigned.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from our students, families, and staff as we continue to make scheduling adjustments. It has been a lot for families to keep up with and we appreciate their patience, flexibility, and dedication to supporting their children during this challenging time,” states Superintendent Jeff Bryant.