Greenbrier County BOE modifies school re-entry plan

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Board of Education made a few modifications to the school re-entry plan. This was part of scheduled midterm evaluation of the plan to go over how schools were operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BOE decided to add two remote learning days each month for elementary students through January. The remote learning dates are November 4 & 18, December 2 & 16, and January 13 & 27. Students (PreK – 12) will not participate in Google Meets on these days. Board members believe this adjustment will give educators more time to manage delivering both in-person and remote instruction.

Here is a complete list of updates to the plan:

School closures for COVID 19 may be one or more days based on GBC Health Department directives.

The following Wednesdays will be remote learning days for all elementary students: November 4 & 18, December 2 & 16, and January 13 & 27. No Google Meets on these days (PreK-12).

Remote learners will enter a contract with the school. Administrators will be in contact with remote learning families.

Students who are not being successful as remote learners may be required to attend in-person classes.

An update to page 22 of the re-entry plan clarifies that if a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19, the Greenbrier County Health Department will notify the school. A closure of one or more days is possible based on results of contact tracing and Health Department directives. This could also result in the closing of other schools.

For more school re-entry information and COVID-19 resources, visit greenbriercountyschools.org.