Greenbrier County BOE reevaluates re-entry plan

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — In July, Greenbrier County administrators released their first school re-entry plan. Superintendent Jeff Bryant said the plan is fluid, meaning as they learn how the plan does or does not work, it can be revised.

“Our goal is to best serve our parents and students,” Bryant said. “So if we never are flexible enough to do that, then we never determine what the best result is.”

One of the changes made to the re-entry plan since July is extra remote learning days. Bryant said there will be two Wednesdays a month where students will complete their required assignments, but will not use Google Meets.

“The teachers are dealing with the complexity of teaching in class and remote as well,” Bryant said. “Our teachers do both. Therefore, we felt like they really needed that time each month. Time to just pull everything together.”

Another major change is how they evaluate positive COVID-19 cases. The previous re-entry plan stated schools with positive cases must close for three days for deep cleaning.

“It’s best to look at the situation, then determine if the school needs to close,” Bryant said.

Bryant said now when there is a positive case, the Greenbrier County Health Department will alert the Head School Nurse. In turn, the head nurse will contact Bryant and the principal of the school in question. The three of them will determine procedures and policies to follow. Families will be alerted if there are closures within Greenbrier County Schools.

“Talk to us. We want to listen,” Bryant said. “It’s a listening process and then we’ll learn from that and we’ll make changes as we go.”