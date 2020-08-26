Greenbrier County Commission approves purchase of CURIS Decontamination machines

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Commissioners approved the purchase of CURIS Decontamination Systems, a portable hydrogen peroxide based sanitization system.

Commission President Lowell said they are purchasing three of these machines with state funded money, adding they would sanitize schools ahead of a potential illness outbreak.

“Kids just continually are running around touching each other, touching something,” Rose said. “With all these different viruses… they can use these machines to keep that down and to keep schools open.”

The machines will be kept in a central location. Supplies, like the sanitation spray, must be purchased by each entity wanting to use the CURIS machine.

Rose said the machines should arrive within the next month.