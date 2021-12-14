Greenbrier County Commission moves forward with Quinwood broadband expansion

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County officials are making headway on expanding broadband and cell phone service to Quinwood.

The county commission made one payment towards the project with fund from the Community Development Block Grant Program. Commissioner Tammy Tincher said the next steps in the project are determining where broadband infrastructure can be built in the area between Sam Black Church and Quinwood.

“It is also essential because we know that individuals work from home, students need service, broadband service,” Tincher said. “So being able to utilize the funds that were awarded to us for this project is going to start the service for that area.”

The service tower for the area is already built. Tincher said there is no final date for the project to be finished, but once it is complete they will expand that broadband access throughout the Meadow River Valley.