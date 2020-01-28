Greenbrier County Commissioner charged with illegally accessing computer information

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Commissioner Mike McClung is facing charges stemming from an incident at the Greenbrier Valley Airport.

Court documents revealed McClung accessed a computer at the Greenrbier County Airport on August 23, 2019. He allegedly removed the computer hard drive and made duplicates.

McClung is also accused of knowing he was not authorized to access the computer or the information on the computer. He faces three charges: unauthorized access to computer services, unauthorized possession of computer data or program, and unauthorized possession of computer information.

The charges were filed by Raleigh County Prosecutor Brian Parsons.