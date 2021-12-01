Greenbrier County Communities in School Angel Tree program returns for third year

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It is officially December and one local organization is looking to make a difference in children’s lives.

The Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County’s ‘Angel Tree’ is up and running for the third year. To participate, all you need to do is pick up a tree from one of the locations, sign it out and purchase gifts on the wish and needs list.

Executive Director Brittany Masters said there are about 170 children in need this year.

“There is a great deal of local poverty and the poverty is here in Greenbrier County, throughout Greenbrier County,” Masters said. “You might see families you would not suspect are having trouble paying the bills and those are the families that are doing their best but are not able to provide Christmas or anything extra for their children.”

Angel Trees can be found at Wild Bean in Lewisburg and Cross Creek Café in White Sulphur Springs. Gifts must be returned to the location you picked up the angel or to Communities in Schools by December 8, 2021.