Greenbrier County Courthouse to reopen with new guidelines

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Courthouse is reopening on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The courthouse will reopen with limited public access. People are still encouraged to call, email, mail-in, or use the drop-box service. People are also encouraged to make an appointment or call ahead before coming to the courthouse.

In order to enter the courthouse, people must be screened. People will have to answer a series of health-related questions and get their temperatures checked. Access may be denied based on screening.

Those entering the courthouse are strongly encouraged to wear masks while inside. People must also follow CDC guidelines and stay six feet apart.

Only two people are allowed in the Sheriff’s Tax Office, the Assessor’s Office, the County Clerk’s office, and the Circuit Clerks office at one time. Only one person is allowed in the Prosecutor’s Office, Judge’s Office, County Commission Office, Planning and Zoning Office, Fiduciary Office, and Probation Office at one time.

Those who are attending a judicial hearing may be asked to wait inside their cars until the judicial assistant calls.