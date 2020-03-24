Greenbrier County Courthouse to temporarily close

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Greenbrier County Courthouse will temporarily close, with the exception of emergency judicial matters, beginning Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Each department will have limited staff, but will be able to help between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People entering the building will be screened at the front door.

The Greenbrier County Commisson will still hold their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The meeting will be live streamed on the Greenbrier County Courthouse Facebook page.

Commission still urges people to pay their taxes either online or through the mail. The Rupert Tax Office is closed, however, staff at the courthouse will be able to help. For questions regarding tax payments, call 304-647-6609.

Greenbrier County Circuit Court, Family Court, and Magistrate Court will be operating under emergency judicial orders.

Below is a list of phone numbers for each department at the courthouse: