Greenbrier County Courthouse will receive makeover

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Renovations are set to modernize the century old courthouse in Greenbrier County. As of now, many of the offices are spread out by three different buildings. County Commissioner Lowell Rose said adding on to the courthouse will be more convenient.

“We currently are renting space for our magistrates, and our family court judge and they will be moved back into this building. The sheriff’s office is in the old jail and the little building at the end of the courthouse both will be taken out to put the new addition in,” Rose stated.

Rose also said part of the plan is to add a sally port which will allow prisoners to enter the courthouse without interacting with the public.

“They can actually pull into that closed door. Everything is secured and away from the public, bring them in to an interior elevator and they can take them into the courtroom instead of them walking through the public,” Rose continued.

Rose said the main portion of the courthouse is outdated, but has a deep history they do not want to lose.

“The older part of the courthouse we don’t want to lose the value of that historic part of the courthouse. So what we will do there is just add the HVAC, wiring,” Rose stated.

Demolition is expected to begin in January.

“It’s about a two year project, a year and nine ten months I think the schedule is, but it’s about a two year project,” Rose stated.