Greenbrier County Deputies explain what it takes to join the force

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Being a part of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department takes more than just wanting to protect and serve your community.

Deputy Alexander Workman said being on the force means being a part of the community.

“I’m very honored to be a part of the sheriff’s office under the leadership of Sheriff Bruce Sloan because he pushes that to us,” Workman said. “It’s not us and the community as separate entities. We are members of the community.”

Deputy Workman, along with Deputy Justin Deeds, said Sheriff Sloan tells them to get out and engage with the people living in Greenbrier County, asking the deputies when out on patrol to talk to the person mowing their yard or outside with their kids.

Both deputies said the sense of family within the force helps make the job more special.

“Of course Greenbrier County is made up of great people and that trickles over into the Sheriff’s office itself with administration under Sheriff Bruce Sloan,” Deeds said. “I couldn’t ask for a better department to be a part of.”

The officers said it takes an interest in bettering the community to join the Sheriff’s Department.

“I’ve talked to many people even after I’ve dealt with them. The interaction we had, even if it was me arresting them or it was a negative interaction, later could be like that changed my life, our interaction,” Workman said. “The talk we had or the positive interaction that it was, even though it was a negative situation, changed my life from here on out. That’s the real reason we do this. To change someone’s life.”

“I believe in West Virginia, we’re doing things right, Deeds said. “We’re getting out in the community, we’re talking to people. We just gotta let that light shine bright for the rest of the country.”

In or out of the uniform, these deputies are a part of our community and strive to make it better every day.

If you would like to take the oath to protect and serve, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is looking for people to join their family. Applications can be picked up from Lewisburg or Rupert Sheriff’s Office or the office of the County Clerk. Applications are due no later than 4:30 p.m. on June 12, 2021.