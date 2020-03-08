Greenbrier County deputies jump into cold waters for a cause at 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge

BLUE BEND, WV (WVNS) – On Saturday, March 07, 2020, Sheriff Bruce Sloan, Chief Deputy Josh Martin and Sgt. Daniel Hinkley braved the icy waters of Blue Bend for the 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by the Greenbrier Valley Polar Bear Club.

The water temperature was a soothing 36 degrees for this annual plunge. That didn’t stop these men and numerous other individuals from “Freezin’ for a Reason!”

The money raised through this event will go towards the Child Youth and Advocacy Center, to help them continue their important mission of helping child victims and their families in the Greenbrier Valley.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department posted the full video on their Facebook page, thanking the Greenbrier Valley Polar Bear Plunge Club, The Child and Youth Advocacy Center, the volunteers, sponsors, donors and everyone else who made the event possible.