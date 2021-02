GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A stabbing leaves one person injured.

It happened on Blue Sulphur Springs Road in Greenbrier County. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan told us deputies responded to a call of a stabbing just before 4:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with 59News for the latest updates.