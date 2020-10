FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service is holding its first ever Chili Cook-off.

Rules to participate in the cook off include having at least a three person team. The entry fee is $30 per team. All proceeds will go towards the first, second, and third place winners.

The Chili Cook-off will be held on Nov. 7, 2020, behind the Greenbrier County Ambulance Service building in Fairlea.

For more information, refer to this flyer: