Greenbrier County Emergency Management assesses cost of damages from Monday’s storm

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice declared a State of Emergency for 18 counties in the Mountain State. This includes Greenbrier County.

Deputy Director for Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Paula Brown said the State of Emergency is crucial for collecting information. She said right now they are assessing the cost of damages.

“We’re dealing with the aftermath of the storm but we’re not in Emergency Protective Measure Mode,” Brown said. “We’re not doing rescues. We’re not recovering Power. We don’t have areas that are still flooded. We don’t have roads that are shut down or need replaced let alone repaired.”

Brown said after the 2016 floods, many of the homes in the county were raised. She said those houses were unaffected by the recent storm.