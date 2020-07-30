Greenbrier County Health Department asks for money from federal government

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Staff at the Greenbrier County Health Department are asking for help. Health officer Bridgett Morrison said they are one of many health departments across the state asking for more money with the federal government.

Morrison said they need more funding to help in the fight against COVID-19, and they want leaders to take action. This funding helps them provide services to the people in their communities. She said people can help their local health departments by making a phone call.

“We’re asking everyone to contact their congressmen and women, and let them know that this next stimulus package really truly needs to be considerate of health departments throughout the state,” Morrison said.

She said a lack in funding can seriously impact the services they provide.