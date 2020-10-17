Greenbrier County Health Department confirms positive COVID-19 case at Greenbrier East High School

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Health Department confirms a positive case of COVID-19 in Greenbrier County Schools. An individual at Greenbrier East High School tested positive for the virus.

Greenbrier East students will learn remotely beginning Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, through Wednesday, Oct. 21, to allow for contact tracing and additional sanitization.

All extra-curricular and athletic activities are canceled through Wednesday. Those activities can restart at the end of the school day on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The Health Department is conducting contact tracing. Those identified as close contacts will be notified and quarantined.