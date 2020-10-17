Greenbrier County Health Department confirms positive COVID-19 case at Greenbrier East High School

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Health Department confirms a positive case of COVID-19 in Greenbrier County Schools. An individual at Greenbrier East High School tested positive for the virus.
Greenbrier East students will learn remotely beginning Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, through Wednesday, Oct. 21, to allow for contact tracing and additional sanitization.
All extra-curricular and athletic activities are canceled through Wednesday. Those activities can restart at the end of the school day on Thursday, Oct. 22.
The Health Department is conducting contact tracing. Those identified as close contacts will be notified and quarantined.