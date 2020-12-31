Greenbrier County Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccines to seniors

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — People over the age of 80 who would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine will get the chance in Greenbrier County.

The Greenbrier County Health Department received a limited amount of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. Health officials will give the vaccine to people over the age of 80 Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. This vaccine will be given on a first come first serve basis in the West Virginia Building at the State Fair of West Virginia.

People should enter through the Rt. 219 N. livestock gate where you will be screened and receive a number. You must have photo identification containing a birthdate readily available. Health officials ask to have your number from the gate and wear a mask unless health reasons prevent it.