Greenbrier County Health Department to hold regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Health Department is continuing to give COVID-19 vaccines to those 80 or older.

Dr. Bridgett Morrison is the Health Officer for the Greenbrier County Health Department. She told 59News there is a Regional Vaccine Clinic Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.

Those in the 80 and above demographic who want to receive a vaccine must make an appointment with their local health department. All of their information will then be provided to the Greenbrier County Health Department.

“Our concern is that we don’t want people driving several hours and then getting here and not getting the vaccines,” Morrison said. “We’re really trying to push forward with making an appointment to ensure that everybody, their time is valuable, that they get the vaccine.”

Morrison said if you miss your appointment, look out for social media posts from your local Health Department about vaccine clinics instead of calling. Calling blocks the limited phone lines at the Health Department.