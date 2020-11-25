Greenbrier County Health Department warns public on how COVID-19 can mimic seasonal allergies

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Seasonal allergies can become more apparent during this time of year. But during a pandemic, it is important to know whether you are suffering from the weather or if you have COVID-19.

Those who work at the Greenbrier County Health Department said while performing contact tracing they saw a lot of positive cases from those who believed they were only suffering from seasonal allergies.

These people were then going into work and spreading the virus when they did not even realize they had.

Greenbrier County Health Officer Bridgett Morrison, said just because you don’t have a fever, does not mean you do not have the virus.

“So that is not enough unfortunately to say you know I shouldn’t go in today I’m running a fever. The issue is that anyone who has allergies it can very much mimic that so there is know way of knowing unless you just get tested,” Morrison said.

Morrison said it is especially important to follow all of the travel guidelines set by the state and the CDC. She added it is also important to get tested often. She urges everyone to remember to get their flu shot as well.