Greenbrier County Homeland Security urges people not to drive through flooded roads

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — When the rain starts to fall in Greenbrier County, the Caldwell Tunnel usually fills with water.

Deputy Director for Greenbrier County Homeland Security, Paula Brown, said because the tunnel sits lower than ground level, it is prone to flash flooding. She added the Division of Highways went out twice on the morning of Jan. 26, 2021, to post signs saying the tunnel was closed. However, many people chose to ignore those signs, drive around them, and continue through the tunnel.

“Especially in a tunnel area that collects water, your car could start to float, you try to exit the car, you could be smashed against the wall of the tunnel and killed by your car,” Brown said. “We don’t want that to happen.”

Brown said those signs are put out to help protect your life.