Greenbrier County implements indoor mask mandate

LEWSIBURG, WV (WVNS) — In an emergency board meeting of the Greenbrier County Board of Health, they voted to put an indoor mask mandate in place, effective immediately.

The mandate comes as COVID-19 continues to surge across the country and surrounding areas in WV. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status is required to wear a mask inside all public buildings. Children under the age of two, anyone who cannot remove the mask themselves, and those with breathing problems do not have to wear the mask.

“The other members of the County Commission and I take our responsibility of protecting the residents of Greenbrier County very seriously”, stated Greenbrier County Commission President, Lowell Rose. Mr. Rose went on to add, “It is also our duty to protect the rights of citizens in this county, and we will review the mandate, its effects on businesses, visitors, and the health of the residents of this great county we live in.”

The county-wide mask mandate will not apply to outdoor spaces, someone’s home, when people can physically isolate in a physically separated office or other space when no others are present, and when eating or drinking.

“We value the opinion and work of the Greenbrier County Board of Health, and look forward to working together as we review the mask mandate.” said Tammy Tincher, Greenbrier County Commissioner. She continued by saying, “We want to review statistics, speak with affected business owners, and make the best decision possible for our constituents.”

According to state law, the Greenbrier County Commission now has 30 days to review the mandate. They also have the right to remove the mandate by a vote of the Commission, or they can vote to keep the mandate in place for a period longer than 30 days.