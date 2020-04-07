Greenbrier County liquor store operates from front door

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Owner of Loft and Spirits & Wine liquor stores, Chuck McClung, has been working to keep his Fairlea and Lewisburg stores sanitary while they remain open as essential businesses.

“We’re being very cautious,” McClung said.

They are also accommodating customers in newfound ways that comply with state mandated rules. For the time being, customers are not allowed to shop inside the store.

Instead, employees are taking orders over the phone, packaging it up, and handing it to the customers over a table at the front door when they arrive.

“Some people call ahead, some people call while they’re in the parking lot,” McClung added.

That is where customers can pay by cash or card that will also be sanitized. Despite this take-out method, McClung said it is not affecting customer traffic.

“Our sales our very steady compared to non-pandemic days,” McClung added.

McClung said his store is selling alcohol to people with out-of-state ID’s. That regulation is based on the rules put forth in each county.