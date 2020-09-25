Greenbrier County man admits to breaking into U.S. Post Office

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man pleaded guilty to breaking into two U.S. Post Offices.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Matthew Riffle, 29, of Rupert, pleaded guilty to breaking into two post offices. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will also be required to pay restitution to the U.S. Post Office.

Riffle admitted to breaking into two different U.S. Post Offices. On March 31, 2019, Riffle broke into the Springdale post office in Fayette County. He took a postage meter, mail, stamps and some cash. The day before, he broke into the post office in Smoot, Greenbrier County, and took cash. He tried to break into the Smoot post office again on April 1, 2019, but he was unsuccessful.

Riffle was arrested on April 2, 2019 by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department. He admitted to breaking into both post offices. He said his goal was to take the postal machine that prints money orders, but he took the postage stamp meter by mistake. The stolen items were found at his home and given back to the Springdale post office.

Riffle will be sentenced on January 8, 2021.