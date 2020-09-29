Greenbrier County man arrested after threating to blow up store in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– A Greenbrier County man is in jail after he threatened to blow up a store in Fairlea.

According to a complaint, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 around 12:39 p.m. the suspect Timothy Snead walked into the Lewees II in Fairlea. He told the worker he had won money on Sunday but did not receive his ticket. When the worker looked in the records, there was no documentation of a winning ticket.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police said they responded to the scene after the worker called 911. Snead had returned to the location five times to demand his money. According to investigators, he threatened to blow up the building on his fifth visit.

The worker told troopers he heard Snead say he did not mind blowing up the building because he was a marine, and that there were bombs in the Frankford and Ronceverte area.

Snead is facing a charge of Threats of Terrorist Acts. He currently is in the Southern Regional Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 cash only bond.

