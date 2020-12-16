Greenbrier County man gives tips on preparing for winter

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — What started out as just a coating of sleet turned Rainelle, Greenbrier County into a slushy mess within hours on Wednesday morning.

Dennis Whittaker lives in Crawley. He spent his morning hours at the Kroger in Rainelle picking up some essential items and stocking up ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“I stay prepared all the time,” Whittaker said. “You never know, even in the summer with power outages and stuff. Right now, just be careful and get what you need and try not to get upset at long lines.”

Since roads in Rainelle were not in the best condition, few people were out. Whittaker said that made his Kroger trip an easy one. He added when stocking up, it is important to grab the essential items as well as foods with a long shelf life.

“I got a generator,” Whittaker said. “I’ve got a well, but I’ve got water caught up. I’ve got gas and electric heat. Our cupboards full with canned goods. Freezers full. I’m blessed.”

Whittaker said his two sons are coming to visit for the holiday, meaning this trip was not just stocking up, but also preparing to host Christmas next week.