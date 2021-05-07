Greenbrier County man in jail after more than 100 grams of meth found

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– A man in Greenbrier County is behind bars after officers found multiple grams of drugs in his vehicle.

On Thursday May 6, 2021, Corporal B.J. McCormick with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office assisted Chief Byers with the Alderson Police Department in responding to a call on Blue Sulphur Road near Alderson. When they arrived, they saw a person who was passed out in a vehicle, with a glass jar with methamphetamine, and a bag with 50 Alprazolam tablets.

Officers also recovered a semi-automatic handgun, and digital scales. Officers said the meth found weighed 54 grams. After a search of the vehicle, another glass jar was discovered that also contained 60 grams of meth.

Joshua Honaker, 27 of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Honaker was arraigned before Greenbrier County magistrate and is currently in the Southern Regional Jail.