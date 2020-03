MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) – The next Mountaineer mascot was announced during the WVU vs. Baylor men’s basketball game on Saturday, March 7, 2020, and the winner is from our region!

Colson Glover from Greenbrier County will represent the school as the next West Virginia Mountaineer. He is a sophomore neuroscience major.

Selected annually since the 1930s from the university’s student body, the mascot is a popular tradition at the school.