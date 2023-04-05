LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Timothy Wickline will spend 20 to 40 years in prison after he is found guilty on two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Wickline will also serve concurrent sentences of six to twenty years for felony incest and sexual assault in the third degree.

Greenbrier County Prosecuting attorney Patrick Via said he knew his office needed to pursue the maximum punishment for Wickline from the very beginning of the case.

“Any time you have a child that is subjected to any sexual abuse or assault, those cases are among the most important, and in many cases the most important cases that we do. If you aren’t going to address those cases aggressively, then you are leaving children at risk in the community,” Via told 59News.

Nationwide, April is recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Via told 59News that one of his biggest responsibilities as Greenbrier County’s Prosecuting Attorney is to help find justice for children who are victims of abuse.

“If a community has children being abused, sexually or otherwise, then it is imperative that law enforcement, prosecutor’s offices, and all of the victim services agencies that participate in these prosecutions have to prioritize those (cases),” said Via.

After he finishes serving his sentence, Wickline will be placed under state supervision as a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.