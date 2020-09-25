Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison for child pornography charge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man was sentenced to federal prison on Friday, September 25, 2020 for a sex offense involving a minor.

Matthew Lambert, 26, of Renick, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for attempted receipt of child pornography. He will then have to serve a 25 year term of supervised released and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Lambert admitted to communicating through social media with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl in Lewisburg. Lambert repeatedly asked the girl to send him sexually explicit photographs of herself. After she refused, they planned to meet up at a hotel in Lewisburg to engage in sexual activity. Lambert also planned to record a video of this sexual activity. He traveled to the hotel on November 1, 2019 and was placed under arrest.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes task force officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ashland (Kentucky) Police Department, with additional assistance from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence.