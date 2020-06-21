Greenbrier County officials provide update on flood cleanup

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – Under sunny skies on the first day of summer, emergency workers, Alderson employees, friends and neighbors ventured out to inspect the damage from the flash flooding.

Between approximately 4:30 and 5:15 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 about 2.5 inches of water fell on Alderson as measured by the official station at the Sewage Treatment Plant.

Many people speculated that even more fell in the surrounding mountains and valleys all converging in Alderson.

Mayor Travis Copenhaver declared a local state of emergency following the flooding. The Greenbrier and Monroe County Commissions declared states of emergency as did the Governor’s office.

The offices of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in both Greenbrier and Monroe Counties responded to help assess damage.

Early assessments indicate that at least 30 homes were damaged on the Monroe County side of Alderson and also approximately 30 on the Greenbrier County side.

The Monroe County side was the hardest hit as water from Flat Mountain and Dark Hollow converged in Harwood Creek and roared toward the Greenbrier River.

Unfortunately, Alderson is no stranger to floods having experienced severe damage in 1985, 1996, and 2016.

However, during those events, the water spread out from the Greenbrier River and flowed through the town. This time it came down from the mountains and valleys surrounding the town creating a different pattern of damage.

“The Department of Highways crew from Monroe County has continued to be outstanding in dealing with the mud slide near the front gates of the Federal Prison Camp and Mon Power/First Energy has been on site from the very beginning working to restore power on the Monroe side,” Mayor Copenhaver said. “Paula Brown from Greenbrier County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Jeff Jones from Monroe County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have both been in town to help assess damage.”

The Alderson Volunteer Fire Department worked until 4:00 a.m. pumping out low lying areas and basements.

Copenhaver also said, “The changes and repairs to the storm water system on the Greenbrier side helped lessen the impact but even those could not handle the amount of water coming at us. There is some damage to water and sewer infrastructure that must be attended to.”

Arrangements have been made for the National Guard to pick up flood damaged items throughout Alderson. Flood damaged items should be placed at the curb before Wednesday, June 24.

Copenhaver concluded, “I could not be more “Alderson Proud” than I have been while watching every one come together and help each other.