Greenbrier County residents react to FDA approval of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — For the last several months, the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer was operating under emergency approval from the FDA. On Monday, that same vaccine received full FDA approval.

Some people, like medical student Jared Smith, said the vaccine is safe and effective by FDA standards and urge people to get the shot.

“I think the fact that they’ve sped it up this much and jumped through all the holes so much faster and put everything else on hold is significant because it shows just how safe and effective they really think this vaccine is,” Smith said.

Others, like this concerned resident in Greenbrier County, said regardless of FDA approval, they will not be getting the vaccine.

“They don’t have enough people to say it really works,” he said. “They’re using people for a guinea pig.”

According to the FDA, clinical trials were and are ongoing to test the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. The Associated Press said “the FDA has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety.” But even then, some people still say they are choosing not to get vaccinated.

“The FDA is telling people it works, but it don’t work,” he said. “Other people tell you they’re getting rashes, knots swelling up on them, a lot of breaking out on their skin.”

People, like Smith said many were waiting for this FDA approval.

“Some people have been waiting on this,” Smith said. “They’ve been waiting on FDA approval before they get the vaccine. I strongly encourage everyone to get the vaccine now it’s been approved.”