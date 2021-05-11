Greenbrier County restaurant faces chicken shortage

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — During the pandemic, many processing plants faced challenges of COVID-19 outbreaks and other issues which hindered their jobs. Now, that issue is trickling down through the supply chain.

Many restaurants are finding it hard to find meat, specifically chicken. Road Hog’s Barbeque is one of those restaurants, especially since their menu is mostly made up of meat.

Clay Elkins is a Founding Partner of Road Hog’s. He said they had a difficult time getting their hands on chicken wings.

“With chicken wings is where we’ve run into the issue a couple times,” Elkins said. “You can’t get everything in that you need, or you may have to get a different kind, or you may just have to wait a little while or there may not be any. There’s a lot of different specifications that may be affected.”

Elkins said they are also seeing this issue with other meats.

“We’re also seeing the issue in regards to pork sometimes, and certainly brisket and beef,” Elkins said. “Beef is certainly an increase in price right now as well.”

Elkins said due to this shortage and the price increases on some meats, customers can expect to see price increases on the menu. He added the increases are often out of their control.

“It really means that we need the community’s support as much now as we ever had and some understanding when there are price increases,” Elkins said.

Elkins said although you pay have to pay a few extra bucks for your favorite meal, restaurants need community support now more than ever.