Greenbrier County restaurant hosts curbside dinner pick-ups during Christmas season

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Fruits of Labor in Rainelle will be offering curbside dinner pickups for the Christmas season. Executive Chef Roy Lynch said this is a way to safely help out the community.

“This helps people with the smaller gatherings, so they don’t have to go out as much with everything that is going on with COVID. It’s best for people not to go out as much. So this is one last thing we would hope that people will have to go out and worry about because we have enough things to worry about,” Lynch stated.

Thanksgiving was their first time doing the dinner pickups, and they had such a good turn out, so they decided to do it again for Christmas. Lynch said this was something the restaurant planned on doing at a much larger scale; however, they had to downsize because of COVID-19.

“Actually, this is something that we have been considering for quite awhile. This year, we just thought it was a very good year to do it because we are helping the community, we feel like we are helping the community by doing this,” Lynch continued.

One reason the restaurant is doing this is to give back to the community. With an older population in Rainelle, Lynch hopes having curbside pickups will help keep them safe and healthy.

“Right now, our population especially here in Rainelle is older, a lot of people have compromised immune systems, so we want to help them out in any way that we can to stay healthy,” Lynch said.

Each food box will have enough food to feed at least four people. The restaurant does plan on expanding and having boxes that can feed ten people once restrictions are lifted.