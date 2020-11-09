LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Greenbrier County Schools confirm positive COVID-19 cases at multiple schools around the county.

In a November 8, 2020 announcement, administrators confirmed individuals inside White Sulphur Springs Elementary, Eastern Greenbrier Middle, and Greenbrier East High School tested positive. These individuals and those determined to be in close contact with them are in quarantine.

All facilities will be sanitized before students return.

Students at the identified schools will learn remotely on Monday, Nov. 9 & Tuesday, Nov. 10. Schools were already scheduled to close on Wed., Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

All extracurricular and athletic activities at these schools are cancelled through Wednesday, Nov. 11, and may continue after the school day on Thursday, Nov. 12.