Greenbrier County Schools moves virtual for Annual Music Showcase

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you are a fan of music and have a child enrolled in a music program in their schools, you now have a chance to watch them perform!

Carrie Neese is the music teacher for Lewisburg Elementary. She said because of COVID-19 protocols, they are not able to showcase students in the county in person. So, the idea for the seventh annual Music Showcase moved to a virtual platform.

“This is just one little way to showcase our students and give them an opportunity to be seen and heard despite everything that’s happened this year,” Neese said.

Neese said every school in Greenbrier County, elementary through high school, is represented in some way. She added you will hear everything from the choir to band and there is even a spoons performance.

You can view the Greenbrier County Schools Virtual Music Showcase on their website.