Greenbrier County Schools provides school supplies to all students

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Students taking classes remotely will be given their school supplies courtesy of Greenbrier County Schools.

Greenbrier County Educators, like Dr. Vicky Cline, the Director of Technology, are working hard to make sure every child in the county has what they need to start the school year.

“Every student is going to get a box with everything that they need,” Dr. Cline. “So, they’ll have their textbooks, their supplies, a Chromebook if they’re grades 6-12, log ins, anything they need for their remote learning will be in this box.”

Dr. Cline wants to assure parents they will not need anything else, although there may be other things your student wants. She said that is not all educators are doing to provide for their students.

“Greenbrier County Schools did something very unique because we’re working towards equity of access for all students so we developed lessons that can be completed completely offline,” Dr. Cline said. “So, a student who gets a Chromebook is going to come in, they pick up all of their supplies, they pick up their Chromebook, they download all of their learning lessons say for the first nine weeks.”

Dr. Cline added every school in the county has wireless access points for students to take advantage of if they have poor or no connectivity at home.

“We provide everything that they need when they’re in person, so we want to provide everything for our students who are learning at home as well,” Dr. Cline said. “We’ve worked hard to have flexibility for Greenbrier County School families so that they can make decisions they feel are best for their students, whether that’s in person learning, remote learning, or virtual school. And were supplying everything we need for all of those choices.”