LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Summer food programs for students are essential to keeping kids healthy all year long.

Student meals are being made available in Greenbrier county for onsite dining at multiple schools and other venues throughout the county.

Unfortunately, some of the favorite flexible ways that students were able to receive meals in past such as grab and go are no longer available at the federal level under pandemic waivers.

But, through the West Virginia Department of Education and the USDA Summer Foodservice Program for Children, there are plenty of places to get healthy meals and even have some fun with educational programs being offered.