Greenbrier County Schools to hold kindergarten registration sessions

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Schools will host kindergarten registration sessions in March.

You can send your kid to kindergarten if they turn five before July 1, 2021. If your kid is already enrolled in a Greenbrier County Schools Pre-k program, they will be automatically enrolled in the kindergarten program.

Kindergarten registration sessions will take place on March 30, 2021 at the Board Office in Lewisburg. That is located at 197 Chestnut Street. Another registration session will take place on March 31, 2021 at the Rupert Elementary School in Crawley. Both sessions will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

If you plan on attending a registration session, you will need to bring an official state issued birth certificate, immunization records, a five year physical from your physician, a copy of your kids most recent dental exam, two proofs of residency, your kids social security card, and a relevant custody order if applicable. You do not need to bring your child to the session.

Early-entrance testing will begin in June 2021. In order to be eligible for early-entrance testing, your kid must be five-years old between July 1 and Sept. 15, 2021.

If you’d like to request an appointment for kindergarten early-entrance testing, you can contact the Associate Superintendent, Nancy Hanna at 304-647-6470 by May 31, 2021.