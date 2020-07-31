Greenbrier County Schools unveil 2020 re-opening plan

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As the planned opening date for public schools in West Virginia approaches, local counties are releasing information about how students will head back to class. In Greenbrier county there will be a staggered orientation process beginning on Sept. 8, 2020.

Regular school will begin on Sept. 14. Kindergarten will start on Sept. 16 and Pre-K is scheduled to start on Sept. 17.

There are three plans outlined. Which plan is in place will be determined by the daily percent positive numbers released by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Elementary school students will attend school five days a week. They will be released 90 minutes early to allow for cleaning and remote learning tasks. Middle and High School students will be at 50-percent capacity on the schedule below. They will also be released 90 minutes early.

A remote learning only option will also be available for all students, Pre-K through 12. Students who choose an online option will have continued access to extracurricular and

co-curricular activities.