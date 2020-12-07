Greenbrier County schools use remote learning day instead of snow day

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Snow days may be a thing of the past as more and more schools utilize virtual learning in their curriculum. Students in Greenbrier County used a remote learning day, instead of a snow day on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Brittany Masters is the parent of a student in Greenbrier County Schools. She said she is glad her daughter still has the opportunity to learn, even during a snow day.

“At least there is some kind of stimulating activity still happening while I’m at home with my child during a snow day this year,” Masters said.

Jeff Bryant is the Superintendent for Greenbrier County Schools. He said students already have the tools they need to succeed for remote learning during days that would typically be snow days.

“The students already have their curriculum. They already have the lessons whether it’s in packet form or on their Chromebook,” Bryant said. “So, it does provide parents with a lot of assurance that they don’t have to create scenarios for their kid, or entertain their kid on days when we have inclement weather.”

Greenbrier County Schools are operating with a 1 p.m. dismissal for students. Bryant said with that end time, it would not make sense for a delayed start.