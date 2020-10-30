Greenbrier County Sheriff candidates talk ideas

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Incumbent Sheriff Bruce Sloan is running against Charles “Doug” Beard for Greenbrier County Sheriff. Both have law enforcement experience.

Beard said he wants to increase the amount of patrols throughout the county.

“Well I want to improve on patrols. I want them to be more proactive in the outlying areas. I think there are times in outlying areas don’t get sufficient coverage,” Beard stated.

Sloan said he is working on that issue and already hired more deputies.



“We now have hired more people to fill theses vacancies. The downside to that is that is not a immediate relief as far as having, well having officers that can immediately respond to 911 calls or conduct an investigation. They have to go to the state police academy. And get certified and they have to complete our field training officer program before they can go out by themselves,” Sloan explained.



Both Sloan and Beard are running with the same goal in mind: they want to better the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.