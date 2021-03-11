Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department begins move to new temporary location

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department will soon have a new home. This is part of the expansion plan for the Greenbrier County Courthouse. Sheriff Bruce Sloan said their new office will be more beneficial for the department.

“It is not a very good situation. It’s not a very good structure and so our new home should be a lot better then the offices that we are currently working out of,” Sloan explained.

Sloan said they plan on moving into their temporary location at the end of the March.

“So the plans are to, the current old jail will be demolish and it will be removed, and the new addition to the courthouse will extend back through where the current jail sits now. So once that is demolished, they will break ground for the new construction,” Sloan said.

The department’s offices are currently in the old jail behind the courthouse. They also share this space with prisoners waiting for their court dates. Sloan said this will not be the case when the construction is finished.

“During the interim, until all the construction and renovations are completed, we will have a temporary holding spot in the basement of the courthouse. And that is where the prisoners will be when they come back from their court date,” Sheriff Sloan.

Prisoners will stop coming to the old jail at the end of march. Sloan said once the renovations are complete, their new office will be located in the basement of the courthouse. For now, they will be calling the Bruce Law Firm home.