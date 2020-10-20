Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department brings hands-on experience to Concord Students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University students got a lesson in crime scenes on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department brought a mobile crime scene unit to campus. Students from the university’s crime scenes class were able to get hands-on experience working with law enforcement. Lori Pace, a criminology instructor at Concord, told 59News the goal was to showcase what an actual crime scene entails.

“We watch stuff on TV and think it’s real. Really understand the tools, the procedures, the chain of custody that truly happens with crime scenes,” Pace said.

Pace said the university works with partners like the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department to provide these opportunities to students whenever possible.